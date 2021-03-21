Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer At Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” continues to soar at radio. The song, which is the first release from their Silk Sonic collaboration, ranks as this week’s top airplay gainer at the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary formats.

Up nine places, “Leave The Door Open” takes #16 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. The collaboration received 5,875 spins during the March 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 2,484 plays. No other song even added 1,500 spins this week.

“Leave The Door Open” also joins the Top 20 at Hot AC, rising five spots to #18 on this week’s chart. The tracking period spin count of 1,877 tops last week’s figure by 766.

— Although it does not claim the format’s greatest gainer honor, “Leave The Door Open” additionally enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart. The song rises eight places to #20 courtesy of its 2,104 spins; the week-over-week spin gain of 919 ranks as the #2 increase (Drake’s “What’s Next” takes #1 with +1,052).