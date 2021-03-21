in Music News

Cardi B’s “Up” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio, Daya’s “Bad Girl” Makes Top 30

“Up” and “Bad Girl” rise on this week’s pop chart.

Cardi B - Up video screen | Atlantic

As it rules the Mediabase rhythmic and urban charts, Cardi B’s “Up” makes a noteworthy gain on the pop chart. The song officially enters this week’s Top 25.

Daya’s “Bad Girl” also enjoys a gain, securing a Top 30 position.

Credited with 3,176 spins during the March 14-20 tracking period, “Up” jumps four spots to #25 on this week’s pop chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 605.

“Bad Girl” concurrently rises two places to #30; the Daya single received 2,205 spins (+451).

— As “Up” makes its first Top 25 appearance, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (#23, +3) and Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “Girl Like Me” (#24, +3) return to that region. Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” re-enters this week’s Top 30 at #28 (+3).

