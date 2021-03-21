in Music News

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Heat Waves” extends its lead at pop radio.

Glass Animals by Pooneh Ghana | Press Photo courtesy of Republic Records

As it climbs at mainstream radio formats, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” retains #1 at the act’s core alternative format.

Played 2,982 times during the March 14-20 tracking period, “Heat Waves” spends a second week atop the Mediabase alternative chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 88 plays.

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” holds at #2 this week, while Cage The Elephant’s “Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)” stays put in the #3 position.

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” keeps the #4 spot this week, and Clario’s “Sofia” holds at its #5 peak.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

