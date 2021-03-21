Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

As it climbs at mainstream radio formats, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” retains #1 at the act’s core alternative format.
Played 2,982 times during the March 14-20 tracking period, “Heat Waves” spends a second week atop the Mediabase alternative chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 88 plays.
Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” holds at #2 this week, while Cage The Elephant’s “Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)” stays put in the #3 position.
All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” keeps the #4 spot this week, and Clario’s “Sofia” holds at its #5 peak.
Loading…