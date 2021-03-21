in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Reaches #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

“drivers license” is a multi-format pop radio #1.

Olivia Rodrigo in drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” solidifies itself as a multi-format radio #1. The song retains its crown on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while ascending to #1 on this week’s hot adult contemporary listing.

— Played 19,140 times during the March 14-20 tracking period, “drivers license” enjoys a fourth week atop the pop listing. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 525 but keeps “drivers license” ahead of the pack.

Up one place, Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” moves into the runner-up position.

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” slides one spot to #3, while Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” rises a rung to #4. Ariana Grande’s “positions” concurrently drops one position to #5.

— Up one place, “drivers license” earns #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart with 5,779 spins (+238).

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” last week’s leader, slides to #2 this week.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” holds at #3, and The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” ascends one spot to #4. Taylor Swift’s “willow” rises one spot to a new peak of #5.

24kgoldnariana grandebillie eilishdababydrivers licensedua lipaiann diorolivia rodrigoritt momneyTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” Quickly Surpasses 1 Million Stream Mark On Spotify

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song