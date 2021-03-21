in Music News

Cardi B’s “Up” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Rises To #1 On Urban Chart

“Up” becomes a two-format #1 this week.

Cardi B in Up | Video screen | Atlantic

Further solidifying its status as a major hit, Cardi B’s “Up” this week becomes a multi-format radio #1. The song, which retains its rhythmic radio throne, concurrently rises to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart.

— Played 5,838 times during the March 14-20 tracking period, “Up” spends a second week at #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 184.

Pop Smoke’s former multi-week #1 “What You Know Bout Love” holds at #2 this week, while Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” ascends one spot to #3. Ariana Grande’s “34+35” drops one place to #4, and Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” rises one place to #5.

— A spin count of 5,888 (+655) meanwhile sends “Up” up one spot to #1 on the urban chart.

“You’re Mines Still,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 with 5,802 plays (+16).

“What You Know Bout Love” soars five places to #3, Lil Baby’s “On Me” holds at #4, and H.E.R.’s “Damage” descends two places to #5.

ariana grandecardi bdoja catDrakeh.e.r.lil babypop smokesaweetieupyung bleu

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Thomas Rhett’s “What’s Your Country Song” Rises To #1 At Country Radio