Cardi B’s “Up” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Rises To #1 On Urban Chart

Further solidifying its status as a major hit, Cardi B’s “Up” this week becomes a multi-format radio #1. The song, which retains its rhythmic radio throne, concurrently rises to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart.

— Played 5,838 times during the March 14-20 tracking period, “Up” spends a second week at #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 184.

Pop Smoke’s former multi-week #1 “What You Know Bout Love” holds at #2 this week, while Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” ascends one spot to #3. Ariana Grande’s “34+35” drops one place to #4, and Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” rises one place to #5.

— A spin count of 5,888 (+655) meanwhile sends “Up” up one spot to #1 on the urban chart.

“You’re Mines Still,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 with 5,802 plays (+16).

“What You Know Bout Love” soars five places to #3, Lil Baby’s “On Me” holds at #4, and H.E.R.’s “Damage” descends two places to #5.