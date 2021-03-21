in Music News

Thomas Rhett’s “What’s Your Country Song” Rises To #1 At Country Radio

The country star is back atop the radio chart.

Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song Cover | Big Machine, via The Green Room PR

Country hitmaker Thomas Rhett returns to the top of the country radio mountain, as his “What’s Your Country Song” tops this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place, “What’s Your Country Song” seizes the throne from Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown).”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “What’s Your Country Song” convincingly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 14-20 tracking period.

Brett Young’s “Lady” rises one spot to #2 this week, while the aforementioned “Just The Way” slides to #3. Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” ascends one spot to #4, and Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” jumps four places to #5.

