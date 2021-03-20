in Music News

BTS’ “Dynamite” Rises To #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

“Dynamite” enjoyed a big week-over-week gain in activity.

BTS Dynamite Video - Screenshot courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

In an eventful week that included a Grammy Awards nomination and performance, a MusicCares performance, and a multi-platinum certification, BTS’ “Dynamite” posted big viewership gains on YouTube.

Credited with 30.5 million views during the March 12-18 tracking period, the official music video rises fourteen spots to #2 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The count tops last week’s mark by 81.2%.

The MusicCares performance concurrently debuts at #38 on the chart, courtesy of its 11.7 million plays.

With activity on all eligible uploads included, “Dynamite” generated 60.4 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. Up 78.1% from last week’s mark, the tally helps “Dynamite” rise three spots to #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

BTS meanwhile rises two spots to #3 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart, trailing only Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

