BTS’ “Dynamite” Rises To #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

In an eventful week that included a Grammy Awards nomination and performance, a MusicCares performance, and a multi-platinum certification, BTS’ “Dynamite” posted big viewership gains on YouTube.
Credited with 30.5 million views during the March 12-18 tracking period, the official music video rises fourteen spots to #2 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The count tops last week’s mark by 81.2%.
The MusicCares performance concurrently debuts at #38 on the chart, courtesy of its 11.7 million plays.
With activity on all eligible uploads included, “Dynamite” generated 60.4 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. Up 78.1% from last week’s mark, the tally helps “Dynamite” rise three spots to #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.
BTS meanwhile rises two spots to #3 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart, trailing only Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.
