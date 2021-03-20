Rosé’s “On The Ground” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

BLACKPINK member Rosé released her debut solo single “On The Ground” at the start of the March 12-18 tracking period. By the end of the week, the official music video had amassed an impressive viewership count on YouTube.

Credited with 95.5 million tracking period views, “On The Ground” starts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The Inkigayo performance video of “On The Ground” concurrently starts at #14, courtesy of its 17.4 million views.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “On The Ground” generated 121 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count earns “On The Ground” the #1 spot on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.

In addition to “On The Ground,” Rosé formally released B-side “Gone” this past week. The song received 26.7 million YouTube streams, netting a #12 debut on the Songs Chart. The Inkigayo performance starts at #51 on the Videos Chart with 9.35 million views.

Thanks to the success of her new songs, Rosé debuts at #8 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.