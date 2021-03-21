in Music News

Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” Quickly Surpasses 1 Million Stream Mark On Spotify

“Obsessed” crossed the 1 million mark on its second day.

Addison Rae - Obsessed | Video Screen | Sandlot Records

In addition to ample buzz from media, fans, and fellow influencers, Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” has been posting solid early numbers on Spotify. By the end of its second day, the single had comfortably surpassed the 1 million streaming mark.

According to the platform, “Obsessed” had reached 1,163,543 streams by the end of Saturday, March 20.

“Obsessed” has made an even bigger splash on YouTube, with the official video approaching the 7 million mark as of press time at 11AM ET Sunday morning. Apple Music does not publicly share streaming data, but the song is likely posting respectable numbers on that platform as well.

The social media sensation co-wrote “Obsessed” with an all-star team: Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin, Leland, Madison Love, Tia Scola, and Ryan McMahon.

addison raeobsessed

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BTS’ “Dynamite” Rises To #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts