Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” Quickly Surpasses 1 Million Stream Mark On Spotify

In addition to ample buzz from media, fans, and fellow influencers, Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” has been posting solid early numbers on Spotify. By the end of its second day, the single had comfortably surpassed the 1 million streaming mark.

According to the platform, “Obsessed” had reached 1,163,543 streams by the end of Saturday, March 20.

“Obsessed” has made an even bigger splash on YouTube, with the official video approaching the 7 million mark as of press time at 11AM ET Sunday morning. Apple Music does not publicly share streaming data, but the song is likely posting respectable numbers on that platform as well.

The social media sensation co-wrote “Obsessed” with an all-star team: Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin, Leland, Madison Love, Tia Scola, and Ryan McMahon.