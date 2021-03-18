Paloma Mami Performs On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

In addition to featuring appearances by Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and Antonia Gentry, Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a noteworthy performance.
Paloma Mami performs “Traumada” on the daytime talk show. Not simply her first “Ellen” gig, the performance marks the artist’s television debut.
As he has on multiple occasions this season, Stephen “tWitch” Boss fills in as guest host for the episode.
The broadcast will air Friday afternoon (check local listings), but you will not have to wait until then to watch Paloma Mami. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has already released the “Traumada” performance video:
