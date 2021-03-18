in TV News

Paloma Mami Performs On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Paloma Mami delivers her first-ever “Ellen” performance.

Paloma Mami on 3/19/21 Ellen | Courtesy of Warner Bros

In addition to featuring appearances by Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and Antonia Gentry, Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a noteworthy performance.

Paloma Mami performs “Traumada” on the daytime talk show. Not simply her first “Ellen” gig, the performance marks the artist’s television debut.

As he has on multiple occasions this season, Stephen “tWitch” Boss fills in as guest host for the episode.

The broadcast will air Friday afternoon (check local listings), but you will not have to wait until then to watch Paloma Mami. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has already released the “Traumada” performance video:

paloma mamithe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

24kGoldn Scheduled To Perform On March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Antonia Gentry, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Appear For Interviews On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)