24kGoldn Scheduled To Perform On March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The breakthrough artist will perform on Thursday’s “Fallon.”

24kGoldn in Mood | Video screen | Columbia

24kGoldn, one of music’s recent breakthrough success stories, will look to keep his momentum rolling with a high-profile television appearance.

According to NBC, 24kGoldn will perform on the March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” His performance will close an episode that also features Maya Rudolph and Christopher Meloni.

Other upcoming “Fallon” performers include Edie Brickell & New Bohemians (March 18), Morris Day & Trinidad Jame$ (March 19), Aaron Frazer (March 22), and Karol G (March 24). Complete listings follow:

Thursday, March 18: Guests include Michelle Obama, Guy Raz and musical guests Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. Show #1427A

Friday, March 19: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe and musical guest Morris Day ft. Trinidad Jame$. Show #1428A

Monday, March 22: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Andy Cohen and musical guest Aaron Frazer. Show #1429A

Tuesday, March 23: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Russell Brand and stand-up guest Mary Beth Barone. Show #1430A

Wednesday, March 24: Guests include Alexander Skarsgård, Karol G and musical guest Karol G. Show #1431A

Thursday, March 25: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Christopher Meloni and musical guest 24kGoldn. Show #1432A

