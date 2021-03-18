in TV News

Antonia Gentry, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Appear For Interviews On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Guest host “tWitch” interviews the three guests.

Antonia Gentry on 3/19/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

“Ginny & Georgia” star Antonia Gentry makes an eagerly anticipated appearance on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actress chats with guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss about the hit Netflix series, revealing that she drew inspiration from some personal experiences. She also discusses the support she has received from her mother, who may be the show’s biggest fan.

As part of Friday’s episode, “tWitch” also chats with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. They talk about life in quarantine, including Yearwood’s experience with COVID-19. The country icons also talk about their “Shallow” cover, as well as Brooks’ inauguration performance.

The episode will air Friday afternoon, but videos from the aforementioned interviews are already available. A video of Paloma Mami’s musical performance is also available.

antonia gentrygarth brooksginny & georgiathe ellen degeneres showtrisha yearwood

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Paloma Mami Performs On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Addison Rae’s Debut Single “Obsessed” Scores Big Spotify Playlist Looks; Music Video Premieres On YouTube