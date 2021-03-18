Antonia Gentry, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Appear For Interviews On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

“Ginny & Georgia” star Antonia Gentry makes an eagerly anticipated appearance on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actress chats with guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss about the hit Netflix series, revealing that she drew inspiration from some personal experiences. She also discusses the support she has received from her mother, who may be the show’s biggest fan.

As part of Friday’s episode, “tWitch” also chats with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. They talk about life in quarantine, including Yearwood’s experience with COVID-19. The country icons also talk about their “Shallow” cover, as well as Brooks’ inauguration performance.

The episode will air Friday afternoon, but videos from the aforementioned interviews are already available. A video of Paloma Mami’s musical performance is also available.