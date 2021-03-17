in TV News

BLACKPINK Member Rosé Performs Solo Single “On The Ground” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Rosé performed on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

Rose performs on 3/16/21 Fallon | Video screen | NBC/YouTube

Last year, BLACKPINK performed “How You Like That” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Tuesday night, member Rosé delivered a solo performance on the popular late-night show.

Rosé performed “On The Ground,” the official single from her debut project “-R-.” In addition to showcasing the catchy song, the visually striking remote performance offered another reminder of Rosé’s energy, prowess, and charisma as a performer.

In addition to airing as part of Tuesday’s episode, the performance video premiered live on the NBC talk show’s YouTube channel. Said video follows.

Tuesday’s “Fallon” also featured appearances by Benedict Cumberbatch and Madelaine Petsch.

