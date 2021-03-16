in Music News

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Erupts As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

“Follow You” lands comfortably atop this week’s add board.

Imagine Dragons - Follow You video screen | KidinaKorner/Interscope

Imagine Dragons’ new single “Follow You” is receiving a predictably strong showing of support from alternative radio programmers.

Picked up by 55 Mediabase-monitored alt stations this week, “Follow You” convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

With 11 adds each, The Band Camino’s “1 Last Cigarette” and Grouplove’s “Deadline” tie for second place on this week’s Mediabase add board. Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” and girl in red’s “Serotonin” follow in a tie for fourth; both songs landed at 6 new stations.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Black Pistol Fire’s “Look Alive” (6th-most, tie), Meg Myers’ “The Underground” (6th-most, tie), Black Pumas’ “Colors” (8th-most, tie), Mike Shinoda’s “Happy Endings (featuring iann dior & UPSAHL)” (8th-most, tie), Cannons’ “Bad Dream” (10th-most, tie), The Offspring’s “Let The Bad Times Roll” (10th-most, tie), Royal Blood’s “Typhoons” (10th-most, tie), Dylan Cartlidge’s “Anything Could Happen” (10th-most, tie), St. Vincent’s “Pay Your Way In Pain” (10th-most, tie), and Manchester Orchestra’s “Bed Head” (10th-most, tie).

