in Music News

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

The Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak song tops the pop add board.

Silk Sonic by Harper Smith | Press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Like it does at the hot adult contemporary format, Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” earns this week’s most added distinction at the pop format.

The debut single from the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collaboration landed at 35 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Each added by 31 stations, Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” and Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” tie for second on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” takes fourth with 27 adds, while an add count of 21 slots Tones and I’s “Fly Away” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: AJR’s “Way Less Sad” (6th-most, tie), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (6th-most, tie), Daya’s “Bad Girl” (8th-most), Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” (9th-most), Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” (10th-most, tie), and JESSIA’s “I’m not Pretty” (10th-most, tie).

6LACKajranderson paakbebe rexhaBruno Marsglass animalsjessiaJustin Bieberleave the door openlil tjaymaroon 5masked wolfmegan thee stallionsilk sonic

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice,” Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” SZA’s “Good Days” Added By Z100 New York

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Erupts As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song