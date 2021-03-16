Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Like it does at the hot adult contemporary format, Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” earns this week’s most added distinction at the pop format.

The debut single from the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collaboration landed at 35 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Each added by 31 stations, Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” and Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” tie for second on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” takes fourth with 27 adds, while an add count of 21 slots Tones and I’s “Fly Away” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: AJR’s “Way Less Sad” (6th-most, tie), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (6th-most, tie), Daya’s “Bad Girl” (8th-most), Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” (9th-most), Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” (10th-most, tie), and JESSIA’s “I’m not Pretty” (10th-most, tie).