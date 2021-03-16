Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice,” Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” SZA’s “Good Days” Added By Z100 New York

Singles from Bebe Rexha, Masked Wolf, and SZA have formally won the support of Z100 New York.

Reporting to the March 16 Mediabase pop radio add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms picking up Rexha’s “Sacrifice,” Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” and SZA’s “Good Days.”

Going into this week, “Astronaut In The Ocean” already held a Top 30 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Good Days” was inside the Top 40, and “Sacrifice” was just below the chart at #44.

Comparatively newer launches, “Sacrifice” and “Astronaut In The Ocean” should land near the top of this week’s Mediabase add board. Headline Planet will provide a more detailed add recap later Tuesday.