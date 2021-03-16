in Music News

Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice,” Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” SZA’s “Good Days” Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station added three songs to its playlist.

Bebe Rexha in Sacrifice | Video Screen | Warner

Singles from Bebe Rexha, Masked Wolf, and SZA have formally won the support of Z100 New York.

Reporting to the March 16 Mediabase pop radio add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms picking up Rexha’s “Sacrifice,” Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” and SZA’s “Good Days.”

Going into this week, “Astronaut In The Ocean” already held a Top 30 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Good Days” was inside the Top 40, and “Sacrifice” was just below the chart at #44.

Comparatively newer launches, “Sacrifice” and “Astronaut In The Ocean” should land near the top of this week’s Mediabase add board. Headline Planet will provide a more detailed add recap later Tuesday.

astronaut in the oceanbebe rexhagood daysmasked wolfsacrificesza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Daniel Kaluuya & St. Vincent, Carey Mulligan & Kid Cudi Confirmed For April “Saturday Night Live” Episodes

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio