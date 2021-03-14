Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Earns Grammy Award For Song Of The Year

Earlier Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix (featuring Beyonce)” won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance.
Voters evidently did not, however, feel the stellar performance is the only award-worthy aspect of the release. “Savage Remix” also won the Best Rap Song trophy.
A songwriter’s award, “Savage” honors Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White.
Other nominees included “The Box,” “The Bigger Picture,” “ROCKSTAR,” and “Laugh Now Cry Later.”
“Savage Remix” is still up for one more award: the coveted Record of the Year.
