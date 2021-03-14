in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Earns Grammy Award For Song Of The Year

“Savage” wins another Grammy Award.

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage Remix cover courtesy of 300 Entertainment

Earlier Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix (featuring Beyonce)” won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance.

Voters evidently did not, however, feel the stellar performance is the only award-worthy aspect of the release. “Savage Remix” also won the Best Rap Song trophy.

A songwriter’s award, “Savage” honors Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White.

Other nominees included “The Box,” “The Bigger Picture,” “ROCKSTAR,” and “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

“Savage Remix” is still up for one more award: the coveted Record of the Year.

beyoncemegan thee stallionsavage remix

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” Earns Grammy Award For Song Of The Year

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” Earns Grammy Award For Best Pop Vocal Album