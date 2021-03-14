H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” Earns Grammy Award For Song Of The Year

H.E.R. at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.
H.E.R. can add a “Big Four” Grammy Award to her trophy case. The artist just won Song of the Year for her powerful “I Can’t Breathe.”
H.E.R. shares the award with co-writers D’Mile and Tiara Thomas.
Other nominees for this high-profile category included “Black Parade,” “The Box,” “cardigan,” “Circles,” “Don’t Start Now,” “everything i wanted,” and “If The World Was Ending.”
As the Grammys ceremony moves past the 10PM ET hour, half the “Big Four” awards have been handed out. Earlier in the night, Megan Thee Stallion won for Best New Artist.
Album of the Year and Record of the Year will be revealed later in the broadcast.
