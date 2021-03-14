in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” Earns Grammy Award For Best Pop Vocal Album

The critically acclaimed album wins the trophy.

Dua Lipa performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” is officially on the board.

The critically acclaimed album just won the coveted Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

“Future Nostalgia” beat out a high-profile list of nominees: Taylor Swift’s “folklore,” Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica,” Harry Styles’ “Fine Line,” and Justin Bieber’s “Changes.”

“Future Nostalgia” is still in the mix for Album Of The Year. The artist, meanwhile, will contend for Record Of The Year with her global hit “Don’t Start Now.”

The Grammys ceremony is currently underway on CBS and Paramount+.

dua lipafuture nostalgia

