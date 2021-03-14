Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” Earns Grammy Award For Best Pop Vocal Album

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” is officially on the board.
The critically acclaimed album just won the coveted Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.
“Future Nostalgia” beat out a high-profile list of nominees: Taylor Swift’s “folklore,” Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica,” Harry Styles’ “Fine Line,” and Justin Bieber’s “Changes.”
“Future Nostalgia” is still in the mix for Album Of The Year. The artist, meanwhile, will contend for Record Of The Year with her global hit “Don’t Start Now.”
The Grammys ceremony is currently underway on CBS and Paramount+.
