Dixie & Charli D’Amelio Play “Know Your Sis” On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

The D’Amelio sisters played a game on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio on 3/10/21 Fallon | Video Screen | NBC/YouTube

Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” featured an appearance by both Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.

Appearing via remote video, the social media sensation sisters played a game of “Know Your Sis” during the broadcast. Similar in concept to the Newlywed Game, the sisters would take turns wearing noise-canceling headphones while the other answered a question about them. They would then remove the headphones to see if they would answer the question in the same manner.

Following Wednesday’s broadcast, NBC shared a video of the segment on YouTube. Said video follows.

Wednesday’s “Fallon” also featured Norman Reedus and Mike Vecchione.

