Dixie & Charli D’Amelio Play “Know Your Sis” On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” featured an appearance by both Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.
Appearing via remote video, the social media sensation sisters played a game of “Know Your Sis” during the broadcast. Similar in concept to the Newlywed Game, the sisters would take turns wearing noise-canceling headphones while the other answered a question about them. They would then remove the headphones to see if they would answer the question in the same manner.
Following Wednesday’s broadcast, NBC shared a video of the segment on YouTube. Said video follows.
Wednesday’s “Fallon” also featured Norman Reedus and Mike Vecchione.
