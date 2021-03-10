Joshua Bassett Scheduled To Perform on March 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

This coming Friday, Joshua Bassett will release his debut EP.

Later this month, the singer and actor will support the project with an “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance.

According to new listings, Bassett will perform on the March 24 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Robin Roberts.

Other upcoming “Ellen” performers include All Time Low (March 15), Meduza and Dermot Kennedy (March 22), and Lake Street Dive (March 23).

All “Ellen DeGeneres Show” listings are, of course, subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update if the Bassett performance date is moved.