in Music News

Joshua Bassett Scheduled To Perform on March 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Joshua Bassett will take the stage on an upcoming “Ellen” episode.

Joshua Bassett by Sarah Barlow + Stephen Schofield, courtesy of Warner Records Press

This coming Friday, Joshua Bassett will release his debut EP.

Later this month, the singer and actor will support the project with an “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance.

According to new listings, Bassett will perform on the March 24 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Robin Roberts.

Other upcoming “Ellen” performers include All Time Low (March 15), Meduza and Dermot Kennedy (March 22), and Lake Street Dive (March 23).

All “Ellen DeGeneres Show” listings are, of course, subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update if the Bassett performance date is moved.

joshua bassettthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

MAX, Lil Mosey & Olivia O’Brien Scheduled To Perform On March 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show”