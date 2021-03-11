Maren Morris Appears For Interview On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Maren Morris will be attending this Sunday’s Grammy Awards as both a nominee and a performer. Ahead of the big event, Morris appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Appearing in-studio, Morris joins DeGeneres for a discussion about a number of topics. The interview touches on her new son, her music, her upcoming Grammy Awards performance with John Mayer, her desire to follow in Drake’s footsteps by eating pasta about of a commemorative plaque, and her thoughts on inequality within country music.

The episode, which also features Jennifer Garner, will air Thursday afternoon. You will not, however, have to wait until then to see Morris’ appearance; a video of the interview is already available below: