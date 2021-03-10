in TV News

MAX, Lil Mosey & Olivia O’Brien Scheduled To Perform On March 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

They will presumably perform “Blueberry Eyes” on the broadcast.

MAX - Blueberry Eyes remix cover | Colour Vision/Arista/Sony

Currently on a brief hiatus, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return with original episodes this coming week.

One episode will feature a performance from three noteworthy artists.

According to new listings, MAX, Lil Mosey and Olivia O’Brien will team up for a performance on the March 16 broadcast. Lil Mosey and O’Brien recently joined MAX for a remix of his “Blueberry Eyes.” BTS member SUGA is also part of the record, but he is not presently listed for the “Kelly Clarkson Show” performance.

The March 16 “Kelly” will also feature Kelly Clarkson and her band performing “Wicked Game” and interviews with Jennifer Garner and Nico Hiraga.

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

