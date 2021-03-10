MAX, Lil Mosey & Olivia O’Brien Scheduled To Perform On March 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Currently on a brief hiatus, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return with original episodes this coming week.

One episode will feature a performance from three noteworthy artists.

According to new listings, MAX, Lil Mosey and Olivia O’Brien will team up for a performance on the March 16 broadcast. Lil Mosey and O’Brien recently joined MAX for a remix of his “Blueberry Eyes.” BTS member SUGA is also part of the record, but he is not presently listed for the “Kelly Clarkson Show” performance.

The March 16 “Kelly” will also feature Kelly Clarkson and her band performing “Wicked Game” and interviews with Jennifer Garner and Nico Hiraga.

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.