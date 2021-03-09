in TV News

Miranda Lambert Takes The Stage At Grammy Awards Rehearsals (Special Look)

The country superstar will be performing at Sunday’s show.

Miranda Lambert rehearsing for THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Past Grammy winner and current nominee Miranda Lambert is one of the numerous high-profile musicians on the card for this weekend’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

In advance of the event, the country superstar took the stage at an official rehearsal session.

Although there will be no traditional audience, Lambert and many of her fellow performers will be delivering in-person performances from the Staples Center. According to executive producer Ben Winston, different acts will perform on stages facing each other, so that they are essentially performing to each other (as well as, most notably, the live television audience).

CBS and Paramount+ will be broadcasting Sunday’s show, which will kick off at 8PM ET/5PM PT. The Miranda Lambert rehearsal photos follow:

