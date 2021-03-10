Valerie June Booked For Performance On March 15 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Valerie June’s new album “The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers” arrives on March 12.

Three days later, the acclaimed artist will support the release with a late-night television appearance.

According to NBC, she will perform on the March 15 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” As of press time, she is set to perform single “Call Me A Fool” on the broadcast.

In addition to the performance, the March 15 “Late Night” will feature interviews with Jennifer Garner and Jamie Raskin. Complete listings follow:

Monday, March 15: Guests Jennifer Garner (Yes Day), Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD’s 8th District) and musical guest Valerie June (Song: “Call Me A Fool,” Album: The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers). Show 1119A.

