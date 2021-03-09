in TV News

Special Look: Maren Morris & John Mayer Rehearse For Grammy Awards Performance

It appears Maren Morris and John Mayer will take the stage together.

Maren Morris w/ John Mayer, rehearsals for THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In its official announcement on this year’s Grammy Awards performances, the Recording Academy did not specify which artists would be part of collaborations.

Press photos from a recent rehearsal session, however, appear to reveal one such collaboration.

The photos feature Maren Morris and John Mayer collectively rehearsing for their Grammys moment. As such, it appears they will be taking the stage together at Music’s Biggest Night.

CBS is airing this year’s ceremony, which will take place at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Sunday, March 14. Trevor Noah will serve as host for the event, which will feature in-person performances but no traditional audience.

Maren Morris w/ John Mayer, rehearsals for THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Maren Morris w/ John Mayer, rehearsals for THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Maren Morris w/ John Mayer, rehearsals for THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Maren Morris w/ John Mayer, rehearsals for THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Maren Morris w/ John Mayer, rehearsals for THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsGrammysjohn mayermaren morris

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Girl In Red’s “Serotonin” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

Miranda Lambert Takes The Stage At Grammy Awards Rehearsals (Special Look)