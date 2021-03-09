Special Look: Maren Morris & John Mayer Rehearse For Grammy Awards Performance

In its official announcement on this year’s Grammy Awards performances, the Recording Academy did not specify which artists would be part of collaborations.

Press photos from a recent rehearsal session, however, appear to reveal one such collaboration.

The photos feature Maren Morris and John Mayer collectively rehearsing for their Grammys moment. As such, it appears they will be taking the stage together at Music’s Biggest Night.

CBS is airing this year’s ceremony, which will take place at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Sunday, March 14. Trevor Noah will serve as host for the event, which will feature in-person performances but no traditional audience.