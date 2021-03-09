in Music News

Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Both “Beautiful Mistakes” and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” posted big add counts.

In addition to earning the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio, Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” tops the Mediabase pop radio add board.

The new single won support from a massive 145 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” which landed at an also-impressive 129 stations, ranks as second-most added.

Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” takes third place with 44 pickups, while an add count of 16 positions Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” in fourth.

Cardi B’s “Up,” a playlist pickup for 14 new stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Ashe & Finneas’ “Till Forever Falls Apart” (6th-most, tie), Daya’s “Bad Girl” (6th-most, tie), Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” (8th-most, tie), Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (8th-most, tie), and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” (8th-most, tie).

