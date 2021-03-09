Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Projected For 9th Week At #1 In United States

As we move into the latter phase of the March 4-11 tracking period, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” looks poised to remain #1 on the overall US album chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Dangerous” is expected to move another 78K in tracking period units. About 7K will be traditional album sales, with the remaining units coming from track streams and sales (primarily streams).

“Dangerous” will not post the week’s greatest album sales figure (new releases from Kings Of Leon and Chevelle will likely battle for that distinction), but it should rule for overall units. As things currently stand, no other album is even expected to break 50K.

The Morgan Wallen will be celebrating its ninth consecutive week at #1, extending its record among country albums for longest initial reign. Prior to its release, no country album spent more than its first 6 weeks in the pinnacle position.

In terms of cumulative weeks at #1, “Dangerous” will be just the fourth country album to spend nine or more weeks on top. The last country album with such a reign was Taylor Swift’s “Fearless,” which spent 11 weeks at #1 in 2008-09.