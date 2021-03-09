in Music News

Girl In Red’s “Serotonin” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

“Serotonin” convincingly tops this week’s alternative add board.

girl in red’s new single “Serotonin” received an enthusiastic welcome from the alternative radio community.

Picked up by 33 Mediabase-monitored stations in conjunction with this week’s impact, “Serotonin” convincingly ranks as the week’s most added song.

Nessa Barrett’s developing hit “la di die (featuring jxdn),” which landed at another 10 stations, earns second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

With 9 adds each, Meg Myers’ “The Underground” and The Offspring’s “Let The Bad Times Roll” tie for third place. Mike Shinoda’s “Happy Endings (featuring iann dior & UPSAHL)” grabs fifth with 8 new pickups.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Black Pistol Fire’s “Look Alive” (6th-most), The Band Camino’s “1 Last Cigarette” (7th-most, tie), Ashe & Finneas’ “Till Forever Falls Apart” (7th-most, tie), The Strumbellas’ “Greatest Enemy” (7th-most, tie), Black Pumas’ “Colors” (10th-most, tie), Mod Sun’s “Flames (featuring Avril Lavigne)” (10th-most, tie), St. Vincent’s “Pay Your Way In Pain” (10th-most, tie), and Royal Blood’s “Typhoons” (10th-most, tie).

