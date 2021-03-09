“Ginny & Georgia” Star Antonia Gentry Scheduled For Interview On March 19 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Buzzy dramedy “Ginny & Georgia” made its Netflix premiere in late February.

Next week, one of the title stars will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

New listings reveal that Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny on the show, will appear for an interview on the March 19 episode.

Garth Brooks will also take part in an interview on that day’s broadcast, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss will appear as guest host.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Jesse Tyler Ferguson (March 9), Sara Gilbert (March 9), Rosamund Pike (March 10), Niecy Nash (March 10), musical guest Black Pumas (March 10), Jennifer Garner (March 11), Maren Morris (March 11), Hilary Duff (March 12), guest host Brooke Baldwin (March 12), Kyle Chandler (March 15), Kym Douglas (March 15), musical guest All Time Low (March 15), Gwen Stefani (March 17), Javicia Leslie (March 17), Adam Levine (March 18), musical guest Maroon 5 (March 18), and Giada De Laurentiis (March 18).