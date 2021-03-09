in TV News

All Time Low Scheduled To Perform On March 15 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

All Time Low will take the stage on Monday’s “Ellen.”

All TIme Low by Jimmy Fontaine, press photo courtesy of Fueled By Ramen/Elektra

As the success of All Time Low’s hit single “Monsters” continues to grow, the band will deliver a high-profile television appearance.

According to new listings, All Time Low will perform on the March 15 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The episode will also feature interviews with “Godzilla vs. Kong” star Kyle Chandler and lifestyle expert Kym Douglas.

A bona fide crossover hit, “Monsters” has been rising at pop and hot adult contemporary radio after enjoying a lengthy reign atop the Mediabase and Billboard alternative radio charts.

Other upcoming “Ellen” musical performers include Black Pumas (March 10) and Maroon 5 (March 18). As a reminder, all listings for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” are subject to change.

