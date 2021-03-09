Gwen Stefani, Javicia Leslie Booked For March 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Earlier this week, ABC announced that Gwen Stefani will be appearing for an interview and performance on the March 15 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The “Kimmel” episode will not, however, be her only television spot this coming week.

According to new listings for the daytime talk show, she will also be appearing on the March 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

News of the television appearances comes as Stefani teases an upcoming release, seemingly titled “Slow Clap.”

— In addition to the Stefani interview, the March 17 “Ellen” will feature a chat with Javicia Leslie. The actress recently took over the title role on The CW’s “Batwoman.”