in Music News

CJ’s “Whoopty” Spends Second Week As Rhythmic & Urban Radio’s #1 Song

“Whoopty” keeps the crown at both radio formats.

CJ - Whoopty Video screen | RingRing Visuals/Warner

CJ’s “Whoopty” remains strong at its focus radio formats, earning a second week atop the Mediabase rhythmic and urban airplay charts.

— “Whoopty” stays atop the rhythmic chart thanks to the 5,512 spins it received during the February 28-March 6 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a non-trivial 491 but keeps “Whoopty” narrowly ahead of the competition.

Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love,” again the #2 song, received 5,492 spins (-254).

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” rises one spot to #3, and Cardi B’s “Up” moves up four rungs to #4. Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” holds at #5.

— “Whoopty” meanwhile rules the urban listing with 5,833 spins. The count reflects a week-over-week loss of 572.

H.E.R.’s “Damage” rises five places to #2 with 5,249 plays, besting last week’s mark by a substantial 790.

Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” rises two places to #3, Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” drops one spot to #4, and Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” drops three positions to #5.

ariana grandecardi bcjdababydoja catdon toliverDrakegunnah.er.internet moneylil babynavpop smokesaweetiewhooptyyung bleu

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Oprah With Meghan And Harry” Draws Monster Ratings For CBS, Ranks As Top Entertainment Special Of 2020-21

Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enjoys 8th Week As #1 Song In America