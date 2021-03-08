CJ’s “Whoopty” Spends Second Week As Rhythmic & Urban Radio’s #1 Song

CJ’s “Whoopty” remains strong at its focus radio formats, earning a second week atop the Mediabase rhythmic and urban airplay charts.

— “Whoopty” stays atop the rhythmic chart thanks to the 5,512 spins it received during the February 28-March 6 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a non-trivial 491 but keeps “Whoopty” narrowly ahead of the competition.

Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love,” again the #2 song, received 5,492 spins (-254).

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” rises one spot to #3, and Cardi B’s “Up” moves up four rungs to #4. Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” holds at #5.

— “Whoopty” meanwhile rules the urban listing with 5,833 spins. The count reflects a week-over-week loss of 572.

H.E.R.’s “Damage” rises five places to #2 with 5,249 plays, besting last week’s mark by a substantial 790.

Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” rises two places to #3, Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” drops one spot to #4, and Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” drops three positions to #5.