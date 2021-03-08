Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enjoys 8th Week As #1 Song In America

To the surprise of no one, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” spends yet another week as the #1 song in America.

The breakthrough phenomenon tops an eighth consecutive edition of the Billboard Hot 100. It is the seventh song to spend at least its first eight weeks at #1 — and the first official debut single to achieve the feat (it is not Rodrigo’s first Hot 100 entry, however, as she charted in 2020 with her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” track “All I Want”).

“Drivers license” remains strong in all three Hot 100 component areas, holding at #2 on Radio Songs, sliding just one spot to #4 on Streaming Songs, and dipping three places to #5 on Digital Song Sales.

Cardi B’s “Up” holds at #2 this week, as The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” ascends two spots to #3. “Blinding Lights” has now spent a record-extending 52 weeks in the Hot 100’s Top 10, a record-extending 43 weeks in the Top 5, and a record-tying 21 weeks in the Top 3.

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” holds at #4 this week, and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” falls two spots to #3.