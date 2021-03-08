in TV News

“Oprah With Meghan And Harry” Draws Monster Ratings For CBS, Ranks As Top Entertainment Special Of 2020-21

CBS calls it the most-watched “entertainment special” of the season.

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” - Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey. Featuring Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be broadcast as a two-hour exclusive primetime special on Sunday, March 7 from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Photo Credit: Harpo Productions/ Photographer: Joe Pugliese.

The heavily hyped “Oprah With Meghan and Harry” interview special drew predictably mammoth ratings for CBS.

According to a network press release, the broadcast drew a 2.6 adults 18-49 rating, a 3.6 adults 25-54 rating, and averaged 17.1 million in total viewership.

Citing that viewership number, CBS says the interview was the most-watched entertainment special of the 2020-21 season. The last entertainment special to draw a larger audience was the February 2020 Academy Awards.

CBS adds that the show generated 12 billion in potential social impressions Sunday night. Indicative of the ample hype, the show had generated 28.3 billion in the week leading up to the broadcast.

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry” also fared well on the streaming front; outside of NFL games (including Super Bowl coverage), it was CBS’ most live-streamed broadcast of the season.

