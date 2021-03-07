Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enters Top 5 At Hot AC Radio, Harry Styles’ “Golden” Joins Top 10

The debut smash from Olivia Rodrigo and the follow-up to two chart-topping Harry Styles hits reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Rodrigo’s “drivers license” officially enters this week’s Top 5, while Styles’ “Golden” scores a Top 10 position.
Played ~5,165 times during the February 28-March 6 tracking period, “drivers license” ascends two spots to #4. The play count tops last week’s mark by 649 spins, which ranks as the week’s #2 airplay gain.
“Golden,” which received ~3,305 spins (+135), rises one place to #10. Featured on Styles’ “Fine Line” album, “Golden” is the follow-up to Styles’ chart-topping “Watermelon Sugar.” Previous single “Adore You” also reached #1 at the format.
Loading…