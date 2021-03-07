in Music News

Papa Roach’s “The Ending” Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart.

“The Ending” reaches #1 at the active rock format.

Papa Roach - The Ending YouTube Audio Cover (Screenshot) | Better Noise Music

Papa Roach’s “The Ending” completes its run to top of the Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played ~1,749 times during the February 28-March 6 tracking period, “The Ending” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart. The count tops last week’s mark by 107 spins.

Up two places, Chevelle’s “self destructor” moves into the runner-up spot this week. Mammoth WVH’s “Distance,” which ruled last week’s listing, falls to #3.

The Pretty Reckless’ “And So It Went” soars three places to #4, and Foo Fighters’ “Waiting On A War” rises three spots to #5.

