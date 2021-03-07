24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” which enjoyed a lengthy reign atop the Mediabase pop radio chart in late 2020, presently resides over the Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.
Played ~5,682 times during the February 28-March 6 tracking period, “Mood” enjoys a second consecutive (and third overall) week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 75 but keeps “Mood” ahead of the pack.
Up one place, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” moves into the #2 spot this week. AJR’s “Bang!” concurrently slides one spot to #3.
Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” enjoys a two-place jump to #4, and Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” drops one place to #5.
