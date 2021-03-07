in TV News

Jhene Aiko Appears On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Aiko is a multi-time nominee at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Jhene Aiko on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | 3/8/21 | Warner Bros

Singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko is up for multiple trophies at this year’s Grammy Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year prize. She will also be hosting the premiere ceremony, during which many of the night’s award winners will be revealed.

Ahead of Music’s Biggest Weekend, she makes an appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Appearing via video, Aiko chats about how she and boyfriend Big Sean learned about their Grammy nominations. She also reflects on her Grammy-nominated album “Chilombo,” as well a special project on which she’s working ahead of her birthday.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but a video from the Jhené Aiko appearance follows:

jhene aikothe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BLACKPINK Member ROSÉ’s “On The Ground” Teaser Blasts Past 3.5 Million Views, 1 Million Likes; Makes Top 10 On YouTube Trending Chart