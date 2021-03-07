in Music News

Conan Gray’s “Overdrive,” AJR’s “Way Less Sad” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio; Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” Post Malone’s “Only Wanna Be With You” Top 50

“Overdrive” and “Way Less Sad” debut on this week’s pop chart.

Conan Gray’s “Overdrive” and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Overdrive” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The Conan Gray single received 1,060 spins during the February 28-March 6 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 352.

Up eight places, “Way Less Sad” makes its Top 40 debut at #38. The song garnered a tracking period play count of 1,051 (+486).

— Although they do not make this week’s Top 40, Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” and Post Malone’s “Only Wanna Be With You” make waves just below. The two songs score Top 50 positions this week.

Despite its late-week arrival, “Leave The Door Open” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. The Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collaboration received 823 spins.

Up fifteen places, Post Malone’s cover of the Hootie & The Blowfish classic received 289 spins (+175).

