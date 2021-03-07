BLACKPINK Member ROSÉ’s “On The Ground” Teaser Blasts Past 3.5 Million Views, 1 Million Likes; Makes Top 10 On YouTube Trending Chart

BLACKPINK member ROSÉ will be releasing her debut solo project on March 12, and the anticipation is certainly high.

To further amplify the excitement, ROSÉ shared a teaser of single “On The Ground” across social channels Sunday. That list of channels includes the BLACKPINK YouTube account, on which the 15-second clip is attracting massive attention.

As of press time at 5:25PM ET Sunday, the video is #9 on the YouTube Trending Chart. It boasts over 3.5 million views, 1 million likes, and 126,000 comments.

The formal release of ROSÉ’s solo music comes a month-and-a-half after she premiered “Gone” at BLACKPINK’s late-January virtual concert “The Show.”