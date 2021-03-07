in Music News, New Music

BLACKPINK Member ROSÉ’s “On The Ground” Teaser Blasts Past 3.5 Million Views, 1 Million Likes; Makes Top 10 On YouTube Trending Chart

Fans are excited for the ROSÉ’s debut solo project.

ROSE - ON THE GROUND TEASER video screen | YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK member ROSÉ will be releasing her debut solo project on March 12, and the anticipation is certainly high.

To further amplify the excitement, ROSÉ shared a teaser of single “On The Ground” across social channels Sunday. That list of channels includes the BLACKPINK YouTube account, on which the 15-second clip is attracting massive attention.

As of press time at 5:25PM ET Sunday, the video is #9 on the YouTube Trending Chart. It boasts over 3.5 million views, 1 million likes, and 126,000 comments.

The formal release of ROSÉ’s solo music comes a month-and-a-half after she premiered “Gone” at BLACKPINK’s late-January virtual concert “The Show.”

