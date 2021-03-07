in Music News

Songs By Black Eyed Peas & Shakira, Glass Animals Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Cardi B, Nelly & Florida Georgia Line, Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion Top 30

Numerous songs make moves on this week’s pop radio chart.

Shakira in Girl Like Me | Video Screen | Universal Music Polydor & Sony Music Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “Girl Like Me” and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Cardi B’s “Up,” Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit,” and Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” move into the Top 30.

Played 3,120 times during the tracking period (+214), “Girl Like Me” ascends two spots to #24.

A six-place rise concurrently brings “Heat Waves” to #25. The song received 2,771 spins during the tracking week (+1,050).

Up seven places, “Up” grabs #27 with 2,081 spins (+763).

A spin count of 1,761 (+175) lifts “Lil Bit” up three spots to #29.

As previously reported, “Beautiful Mistakes” debuts at #30 with 1,744 spins.

beautiful mistakesblack eyed peascardi bflorida georgia lineglass animalsheat waveslil bitmaroon 5megan thee stallionnellyshakiraup

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Debuts In Top 25 At Hot AC Radio, Top 30 At Pop Radio

BLACKPINK Member ROSÉ’s “On The Ground” Teaser Blasts Past 3.5 Million Views, 1 Million Likes; Makes Top 10 On YouTube Trending Chart