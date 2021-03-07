Songs By Black Eyed Peas & Shakira, Glass Animals Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Cardi B, Nelly & Florida Georgia Line, Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion Top 30

Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “Girl Like Me” and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Cardi B’s “Up,” Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit,” and Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” move into the Top 30.
Played 3,120 times during the tracking period (+214), “Girl Like Me” ascends two spots to #24.
A six-place rise concurrently brings “Heat Waves” to #25. The song received 2,771 spins during the tracking week (+1,050).
Up seven places, “Up” grabs #27 with 2,081 spins (+763).
A spin count of 1,761 (+175) lifts “Lil Bit” up three spots to #29.
As previously reported, “Beautiful Mistakes” debuts at #30 with 1,744 spins.
Loading…