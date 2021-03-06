Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Headed For #1 At Alternative Radio

Last week, Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” came within 1 spin of the #1 spot on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

This week, it should formally claim the throne.

The collaboration received 2,556 spins during the first six days of the February 28-March 6 tracking period. Up 3% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “my ex’s best friend” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

“my ex’s best friend” does not have a massive lead over Cage The Elephant’s building #2 “Skin and Bones (Mix 2020)” (2,468 spins), but it has a clear momentum advantage. Whereas it is up 3% from last week’s mark, the Cage The Elephant song is down a few spins. Barring a massive shift in trajectory on Saturday, “my ex’s best friend” should close the week at #1.

Should it hold, “my ex’s best friend” would be the second #1 for both artists. MGK recently topped the chart with “Bloody Valentine,” while blackbear enjoyed a lengthy stint at #1 as part of All Time Low’s “Monsters.”