Drake’s “What’s Next” Concludes Day One With Nearly 450 Plays At Rhythmic Radio

“What’s Next,” the focus from Drake’s new “Scary Hours 2” release, attracted considerable first-day interest at rhythmic radio.

According to Mediabase, “What’s Next” had received 443 rhythmic spins by the close of March 5. The figure slots “What’s Next” at #42 on the building/real-time Mediabase chart, which accounts for the first six days of the February 28-March 6 tracking period.

“What’s Next” should have no trouble staying inside the Top 50 — if not moving into the Top 40 — as this week’s tracking concludes.

— Although it has not yet made the format’s building chart, “What’s Next” also received big opening day attention at the urban radio format. Mediabase notes that fellow “Scary Hours 2” song “Wants and Needs (featuring Lil Baby)” also received ample first-day airplay at urban.