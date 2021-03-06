in Music News

Drake’s “What’s Next” Concludes Day One With Nearly 450 Plays At Rhythmic Radio

“What’s Next” also attracted interest at the urban format.

Drake - Scary Hours 2 Cover | OVO/Republic | Via @drake on Twitter

“What’s Next,” the focus from Drake’s new “Scary Hours 2” release, attracted considerable first-day interest at rhythmic radio.

According to Mediabase, “What’s Next” had received 443 rhythmic spins by the close of March 5. The figure slots “What’s Next” at #42 on the building/real-time Mediabase chart, which accounts for the first six days of the February 28-March 6 tracking period.

“What’s Next” should have no trouble staying inside the Top 50 — if not moving into the Top 40 — as this week’s tracking concludes.

— Although it has not yet made the format’s building chart, “What’s Next” also received big opening day attention at the urban radio format. Mediabase notes that fellow “Scary Hours 2” song “Wants and Needs (featuring Lil Baby)” also received ample first-day airplay at urban.

Drakelil babywants and needswhat's next

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” Closes Day One With Nearly 500 Pop Radio Plays, Over 300 Urban AC Spins, Almost 175 Hot AC Plays