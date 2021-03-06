Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” Closes Day One With Nearly 500 Pop Radio Plays, Over 300 Urban AC Spins, Almost 175 Hot AC Plays

Late Thursday/early Friday, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released “Leave The Door Open” as part of their collaborative Silk Sonic project.

By the end of Friday, the single had amassed a healthy amount of airplay at the pop, urban adult contemporary, and hot adult contemporary formats.

According to Mediabase, “Leave The Door Open” had received 497 pop spins by the close of March 5. It had, meanwhile, amassed 335 spins at urban AC and 174 spins at Hot AC.

With those counts, “Leave The Door Open” earns #25 on the building/real-time Mediabase chart for urban AC, #48 on the building pop chart, and #41 on the building Hot AC listing. The building charts measure airplay from the first six days of the February 28-March 6 tracking week.

It remains to be seen how “Leave The Door Open” will fare on Saturday, but the song will almost certainly receive a decent amount of airplay at the three formats. As a result, it should be able to remain inside the Top 30 at urban AC and Top 50 at the other formats as the tracking period concludes.