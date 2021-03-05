in Music News, New Music

Drake’s “Wants And Needs,” “What’s Next,” “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” Claim Top 3 Spots On Real-Time US Apple Music Chart

Drake’s “Scary Hours 2” tracks are dominating Apple Music.

Drake - Scary Hours 2 Cover | OVO/Republic | Via @drake on Twitter

Drake’s new “Scary Hours 2” drop includes three tracks, and as of Friday afternoon, they claim the three top spots on the real-time US Apple Music Streaming Chart.

As of press time at 4PM ET Friday, “Wants and Needs (featuring Lil Durk)” is #1 on the listing. “What’s Next” follows at #2, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle (featuring Rick Ross)” is #3.

In addition to faring well on Apple Music, the songs are each making an impact on the US iTunes song sales chart. “What’s Next” is #1 on the listing, while “Wants And Needs” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” respectively appear at #9 and #13.

Spotify does not release real-time streaming data to the public, but all indications are that Drake’s new songs will debut prominently on the platform’s daily charts (due early Saturday).

