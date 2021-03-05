Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Earns 8th Week As #1 Album In United States

Living up to the industry forecast, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” spends an eighth week as a convincing #1 in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album generated another 80.7K consumption units during the February 26-March 4 tracking period. Just shy of 6.8K of those units came from album sales, with about 1.4K equivalent units coming from track sales and 72.5K coming from track streams.

Although “Dangerous” does not take first place for album sales (that honor looks to belong to Willie Nelson’s “That’s Life” with 12.4K), it convincingly ranks as the top performer for overall units. Based on Hits’ data, no other album even topped 50K this week.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits, but it too will confirm “Dangerous” as the week’s #1 overall album.

As “Dangerous” was already the first country album to spend its first seven weeks at #1, it extends its record with this week’s performance. In terms of overall weeks at #1, “Dangerous” is just the sixth country album to reign for eight or more weeks. It is the to hit the eight-week mark since Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” in 2008-09.