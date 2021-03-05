Daddy Yankee, Niko Moon, Daya, Adam Duritz Scheduled For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

The night before he performs on “Good Morning America,” Daddy Yankee will play “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
ABC confirms the music star for the March 8 edition of its late-night talk show.
Daddy Yankee is one of four newly confirmed musical guests for “Kimmel.” According to official listings, Niko Moon will play the March 9 episode, while Daya will deliver a performance on March 10. Adam Duritz will then take the stage on March 11 as part of the “Coronaversary” special.
Complete listings follow:
Monday, March 8
1. Seth Rogen (“Houseplant”) 2. Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Moxie”) 3. Musical Guest Daddy Yankee
Tuesday, March 9
1. Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) 2. Musical Guest Niko Moon
Wednesday, March 10
1. Kevin Bacon (“City on a Hill”) 2. Travon Free (“Two Distant Strangers”) 3. Musical Guest Daya
Thursday, March 11 – “JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: CORONAVERSARY SHOW”
1. Joel McHale (“Happily”) 2. Secretary Pete Buttigieg 3. Musical Guest Adam Duritz
