Miley Cyrus Moving To Columbia Records After Signing New Deal

The artist was previously under RCA.

Miley Cyrus - Press Photo by Alana O'Herlihy, courtesy of RCA Records

After releasing multiple albums under RCA Records, Miley Cyrus is officially moving to Columbia.

News of the deal broke Thursday, courtesy of Billboard and other publications. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Columbia’s Ron Perry has a well-documented relationship with the Cyrus family; he previously signed Miley’s sister Noah and was also behind the “Old Town Road” phenomenon, which saw Miley’s father Billy Ray link up with Columbia artist Lil Nas X.

Billboard adds that Perry has close professional ties with other key members of Miley’s team, including her mother Tish, Adam Leber of Maverick Management, and her attorney Bill Sobel. The publication notes that Perry made multiple trips to Los Angeles to meet Miley and bring the deal to fruition.

Cyrus’ last release for RCA was the “Plastic Hearts” album, which hit #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Both RCA and Columbia are under the broader Sony Music umbrella.

Miley Cyrus

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

