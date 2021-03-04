Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Taylor Swift & Bon Iver Still Favored For Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, But BTS’ Odds Improve

Although the “Big Four” Grammy awards inherently take center stage, certain genre categories can generate considerable buzz and conversation. That is definitely the case with this year’s star-studded race for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

When the odds first launched on the MyBookie digital sportsbook, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” was the narrow favorite to win. Taylor Swift’s “exile (featuring bon iver)” was a close second, with BTS’ “Dynamite” claiming the third-best probability. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy’s “Un Dia (One Day)” were distantly in fourth and fifth, respectively.

In late January, “exile” moved into the favorite position. “Rain On Me” dropped to #2 (albeit with no change in odds/payout); the other three songs stayed completely intact.

MyBookie has since removed the betting opportunity for Best Pop Duo/Group, but another sportsbook is now offering it. BetOnline, that book, has not changed the ranking from the late-January MyBookie update. “exile” is still the favorite, and “Un Dia” sill maintains the longest odds.

It is, however, offering much different lines. “exile” is now a more decisive favorite, for instance.

“Rain On Me” remains the #2 pick but with a decreased likelihood of winning, while “Dynamite” holds at #3 with a much stronger likelihood of winning. “Intentions” and “Un Dia” now register as even bigger longshots.

Betting lines are never a perfect science in any context, and they can be particularly inconsistent and erratic in entertainment categories (for which perceptions and betting trends are far less documented than in sports). Still, it is fun to evaluate betting opportunities in advance of the March 14 ceremony.

A recap of the Best Pop Duo/Group odds follows (lower number = considered more likely to win)

BetOnline Odds – March 4, 2021

exile -140

Rain On Me +225

Dynamite +250

Intentions +1400

Un Dia +1600

MyBookie Odds – January 26, 2021

exile +125

Rain On Me +150

Dynamite +400

Intentions +700

Un Dia +900

MyBookie Odds – December 13, 2020

Rain On Me +150

exile +200

Dynamite +400

Intentions +700

Un Dia +900

To read odds: If the number is negative, that is how much you would have to risk in order to win $100. If the number is positive, that is how much you would win if you risked $100.